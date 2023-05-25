Languages

Thursday, May 25, 2023

G7 must stop splitting the world into two markets

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 08:55, May 25, 2023

If the G7 countries really care about economic security, they need to stop suppressing and containing other countries in the name of national security and splitting the world into two major markets and two systems.

