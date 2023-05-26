DPRK denounces U.S.-led trilateral information sharing mechanism

Xinhua) 13:10, May 26, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday denounced the establishment of a trilateral information-sharing mechanism among the United States, Japan and South Korea on the margins of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

Leaders of the three countries recently reaffirmed the real-time sharing of a (DPRK) missile alert information, a mechanism they were committed to setting up last November, proving that "the project of establishing a tripartite information sharing system is being pushed forward at the final stage," the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.

The article noted that the United States is keen on forming the trilateral military alliance, an "Asian version of NATO," in Northeast Asia, as the region witnesses an ever more frequent deployment of U.S. strategic assets and the more publicized occurrence of U.S.-Japan-South Korea joint military exercises.

It also stressed that in April, the establishment of the U.S.-South Korea "Nuclear Consultative Group," which Japan plans to join, proved that "the triangular military cooperation between the three countries will soon be shaped into a NATO-style nuclear cooperation alliance." And the addition of real-time tripartite information sharing means "the emergence of the actual U.S.-Japan-South Korea military alliance with the single nerve center in Northeast Asia."

The commentary lashed out at Washington for cooking up the "Asian-version NATO" to secure its military edge in the Asia-Pacific region, saying that "the U.S. vicious scenario for confrontation is the most serious threat to global peace and security."

