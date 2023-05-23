G7 teetering on the brink by pointing fingers over Taiwan issue

People's Daily Online) 13:24, May 23, 2023

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

The U.S.-led Group of Seven (G7) held a summit in Hiroshima, Japan between May 19 and 21, issuing documents, including a joint communiqué, that hyped up issues related to China and contained comments on the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

This is not the first time that the G7 has used issues concerning China to smear and attack the country.

Recently, the G7 has repeatedly mentioned China and the so-called "cross-Strait issue," disregarding China’s national sovereignty and interests, pointing fingers on the Taiwan question and interfering in China's domestic affairs.

The one-China principle is what underpins peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The U.S., Japan and other G7 members must stop making provocations on the Taiwan question and creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, adhere to the political documents on their bilateral relations with China, follow the one-China principle, stop conniving with and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)