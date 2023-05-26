U.S. pursuit of hegemony at G7 summit is obvious to all

The U.S.-led Group of Seven (G7) held a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, between May 19 and 21, issuing documents, including a joint communiqué, that hyped up issues related to China, and accused China of using so-called "economic coercion."

The bloc included "economic security" in a G7 leaders’ statement, repeatedly emphasizing "economic coercion." G7 Hiroshima Leaders’ Communiqué said that the bloc recognizes "the necessity of protecting certain advanced technologies that could be used to threaten our national security without unduly limiting trade and investment."

The so-called "economic security" is an excuse the U.S. uses to try to play small-clique politics with its allies and undermine the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

The U.S. is the main culprit when it comes to abusing "economic coercion." For a long time, the U.S., using national security as an excuse, has employed unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction and decoupling.

Statistics showed that the previous U.S. government alone imposed more than 3,900 sanctions. By the end of fiscal year 2021, the U.S. had imposed sanctions on 9,421 entities and individuals, up 933 percent from 2000. For "security" or for hegemony? The answer is self-evident.

