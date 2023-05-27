China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicks off in Guiyang, SW China
Participants walk to the venue of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicked off on Friday in Guiyang, showcasing the country's latest achievements in the big data industry and promoting relevant business exchanges. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A staff member enters the venue of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicked off on Friday in Guiyang, showcasing the country's latest achievements in the big data industry and promoting relevant business exchanges. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Participants walk past the logo of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicked off on Friday in Guiyang, showcasing the country's latest achievements in the big data industry and promoting relevant business exchanges. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
