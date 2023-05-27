China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicks off in Guiyang, SW China

Xinhua) 10:42, May 27, 2023

Participants walk to the venue of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 kicked off on Friday in Guiyang, showcasing the country's latest achievements in the big data industry and promoting relevant business exchanges. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

