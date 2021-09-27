Tesla sets up data center in China

Xinhua) 09:22, September 27, 2021

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. car manufacturer Tesla has set up a data center in China to localize all data generated from its business in the country, including production, sales, service and charging, its chief executive Elon Musk said.

"All personally identifiable information is securely stored in China without being transferred overseas. Only in very rare cases, for example, when spare parts are ordered from overseas, is data approved for transfer internationally," Musk said in a video address at the 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which kicked off on Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

"Data security is key to the success of intelligent and connected vehicles. It is not only closely linked to individuals' interests, but also matters to the whole society," said Musk.

Tesla is working with regulators on finding the best solution for data security, he added.

In 2019, Tesla built its first Gigafactory outside the United States in Shanghai, with a designed annual production capacity of 500,000 units. It is expected to achieve a localization rate of about 90 percent in the factory by the end of this year.

