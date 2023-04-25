Home>>
4th UN World Data Forum held in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 08:25, April 25, 2023
This photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The forum is scheduled from April 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
This photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a view of the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The forum is scheduled from April 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
This photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a view of the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The forum is scheduled from April 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils measures to build basic systems for data
- Xi stresses need to build basic data systems, enhance administrative division management
- China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure
- China receives data from land observation satellite
- Tesla sets up data center in China
- China leads Asia-Pacific in data center investment: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.