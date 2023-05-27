Advanced technologies showed at big data expo in Guiyang

Xinhua) 09:36, May 27, 2023

A participant experiences a "data waterfall" interactive installation at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors experience a self-driving car at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Visitors watch videos produced by cloud computing technology at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Participants view a concept vehicle DiDi Neuron at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A participant experiences "5G+Smart Healthcare" system at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A child interacts with a robotic dog at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors experience a smart robot at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A visitor experiences unmanned driving via VR at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Visitors look at intelligent machinery at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Visitors take part in a competition with robot at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Visitors interact with a robotic dog at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An exhibitor introduces Tencent Cloud digital twin factory at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An exhibitor introduces CJ1000A civil turbofan engine at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Visitors experience a self-driving vehicle Robobus at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

