UN World Data Forum 2023 to discuss data innovation

Xinhua) 11:31, April 25, 2023

This photo taken on April 24, 2023 shows a view of the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The forum is scheduled from April 24 to 27. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 4th United Nations World Data Forum will discuss topics including data innovation, the value of data, public transparency, and data ecosystems, an official said.

Mao Shengyong, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, made the remarks at a press conference held on Monday for the forum.

The forum can help generate solutions to better leverage data and bring the world closer to achieving sustainable development goals, according to Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

Data experts from more than 100 countries are gathering in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, in person for the forum.

Opened on Monday, the four-day forum is organized by the United Nations and co-hosted by the National Bureau of Statistics and the government of Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)