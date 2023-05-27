Home>>
China's industrial profits down in first four months
(Xinhua) 10:41, May 27, 2023
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 20.6 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.
Industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.83 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits at about 2.03 trillion yuan in the period.
