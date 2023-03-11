Pukou Economic Development Zone in east China makes efforts in integrated circuit industry

Xinhua) March 11, 2023

A staff member checks chip products at Nanjing V-Test Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. In recent years, Pukou Economic Development Zone in Nanjing has made efforts in the integrated circuit industry, a new contributor to the development of the regional economy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

