Integrated circuit industry sees rapid growth in east China's Nanjing
Staff members perform tasks at a workshop of HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
NANJING, March 10, 2023 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Pukou Economic Development Zone in Nanjing has made efforts in the integrated circuit industry, a new contributor to the development of the regional economy.
A staff member checks chip products at Nanjing V-Test Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A staff member carries out product check at HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A staff member examines a semiconductor wafer at HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
