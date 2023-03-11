We Are China

Integrated circuit industry sees rapid growth in east China's Nanjing

Xinhua) 11:05, March 11, 2023

Staff members perform tasks at a workshop of HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

NANJING, March 10, 2023 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Pukou Economic Development Zone in Nanjing has made efforts in the integrated circuit industry, a new contributor to the development of the regional economy.

A staff member checks chip products at Nanjing V-Test Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member carries out product check at HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member examines a semiconductor wafer at HT-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. in Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

