Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals

Xinhua) 10:17, May 27, 2023

First-placed Wang Chuqin (2nd L)/Sun Yingsha (1st L) of China celebrate with third-placed Lin Shidong (4th R)/Kuai Man (3rd R) of China and Wong Chun Ting (1st R)/Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

First-placed Wang Chuqin (4th L)/Sun Yingsha (3rd L) of China, second-placed Harimoto Tomokazu (2nd L)/Hayata Hina (1st L) of Japan and third-placed Lin Shidong (4th R)/Kuai Man (3rd R) of China and Wong Chun Ting (1st R)/Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong attend the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

First-placed Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha of China pose with the trohpy during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

First-placed Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha of China take a selfie with the trohpy during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

First-placed Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha of China pose with the trohpy during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Third-placed Wong Chun Ting (R)/Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong pose during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Second-placed Harimoto Tomokazu (R)/Hayata Hina of Japan attend the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Third-placed Lin Shidong (1st L)/Kuai Man (2nd L) of China and Wong Chun Ting (1st R)/Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong pose during the mixed doubles awarding ceremony at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Wang Chuqin of China walks past the trophy after receiving the interview after the mixed doubles final between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha of China react during the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (1st R)/Sun Yingsha (2nd R) of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (2nd L)/Sun Yingsha (1st L) of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu (1st R)/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Wang Chuqin (front R)/Sun Yingsha (front L) of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu (rear R)/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (L) of China celebrate during the mixed doubles final match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Harimoto Tomokazu (R)/Hayata Hina of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina (L) of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Harimoto Tomokazu (R)/Hayata Hina of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina (L) of Japan react during the mixed doubles final match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Harimoto Tomokazu (L)/Hayata Hina of Japan compete during the mixed doubles final match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Wang Manyu of China reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Chen Xingtong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Xingtong of China celebrates winning the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Chen Xingtong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Xingtong (L) of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Chen Xingtong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Chen Xingtong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against her teammate Wang Manyu at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

China's Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her compatriot Chen Xingtong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

China's Wang Manyu (R) and her compatriot Chen Xingtong shake hands after their women's singles quarterfinal match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal against Han Ying of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Han Ying of Germany hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Han Ying of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Han Ying of Germany reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Sun Yingsha of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Sun Yingsha (R) of China reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Han Ying of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Sun Yingsha (R) of China shakes hands with Han Ying of Germany after their women's singles quarterfinal at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Han Ying of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Han Ying of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

China's coach Ma Lin applauds for Chen Meng/Wang Yidi of China during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu/Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Yidi of China compete during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Omar Assar of Egypt celebrates during the men's singles quarterfinal against Fan Zhendong of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng/Wang Yidi (L) of China celebrate during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (C)/Wang Yidi (R) of China greet Kihara Miyuu/Nagasaki Miyu (L) of Japan after their women's doubles semifinal at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (2nd R)/Wang Yidi (1st R) of China compete with Kihara Miyuu (1st L)/Nagasaki Miyu of Japan during the women's doubles semifinal at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (2nd R)/Wang Yidi (1st R) of China compete during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Yidi of China celebrate during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China celebrates during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng(R)/Wang Yidi of China compete during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (C)/Wang Yidi (L) of China listen to their coach Ma Lin during the women's doubles semifinal against Kihara Miyuu /Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Kihara Miyuu (R)/Nagasaki Miyu (L) of Japan talk to their coach during the women's doubles semifinal against Chen Meng/Wang Yidi of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China talks to his coach Wang Hao during the men's singles quarterfinal against Omar Assar of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

