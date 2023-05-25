Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals

Xinhua) 09:12, May 25, 2023

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the men's round of 32 match against Uda Yukiya of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's round of 32 match against Uda Yukiya of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng (R)/Wang Yidi of China celebrate during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Andreea Dragoman/Elizabeta Samara of Romania at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Uda Yukiya of Japan hits a return during the men's round of 32 match against Wang Chuqin of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Andreea Dragoman (2nd L)/Elizabeta Samara of Romania react during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Chen Meng/Wang Yidi of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Chen Meng (2nd L)/Wang Yidi (2nd R) of China compete during the women's doubles round of 16 match against Andreea Dragoman(1st L)/Elizabeta Samara of Romania at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's round of 32 match against Uda Yukiya of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the men's round of 32 match against Uda Yukiya of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

