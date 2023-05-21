In pics: 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals

Ma Long of China serves during the first round of men's singles between Ma Long of China and Gaston Alto of Argentina at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the first round of men's singles between Ma Long of China and Gaston Alto of Argentina at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Gaston Alto of Argentina hits a return during the first round of men's singles between Ma Long of China and Gaston Alto of Argentina at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Coach Wang Hao (L) instructs Ma Long of China during the first round of men's singles between Ma Long of China and Gaston Alto of Argentina at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R) of China talks to Gaston Alto of Argentina after the first round of men's single of Argentina at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the first round match of women's singles between Chen Meng of China and Yousra Helmy of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Yousra Helmy of Egypt hits a return during the first round match of women's singles between Chen Meng of China and Yousra Helmy of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the first round match of women's singles between Chen Meng of China and Yousra Helmy of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Yousra Helmy of Egypt serves during the first round match of women's singles between Chen Meng of China and Yousra Helmy of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (R) of China talks to Coach Ma Lin during the first round match of women's singles between Chen Meng of China and Yousra Helmy of Egypt at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Xingtong of China serves during the first round of wowen's singles between Sarah De Nutte of Luxembourg and Chen Xingtong of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xingtong (R) of China hits a return during the first round of wowen's singles between Sarah De Nutte of Luxembourg and Chen Xingtong of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xingtong of China celebrates during the first round of wowen's singles between Sarah De Nutte of Luxembourg and Chen Xingtong of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Liang Jingkun (L) of China serves during the first round of men's singles between Liang Jingkun of China and Alfred Dela Pena of New Zealand at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Alfred Dela Pena of New Zealand serves during the first round of men's singles between Liang Jingkun of China and Alfred Dela Pena of New Zealand at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Coach Wang Hao (R) of Team China looks on during the first round of men's singles between Liang Jingkun of China and Alfred Dela Pena of New Zealand at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

