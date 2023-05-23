Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals

Xinhua) 09:39, May 23, 2023

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Eugene Wang of Canada at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Ma Long (L) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Eugene Wang of Canada at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Ma Long (L) of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Eugene Wang of Canada at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Eugene Wang of Canada at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina(C) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Mexico's Marcos Madrid/Yadira Silva at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu(2nd L)/Hayata Hina(1st L) and Mexico's Marcos Madrid(1st R)/Yadira Silva take break during the mixed doubles round of 32 match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina(L) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Mexico's Marcos Madrid/Yadira Silva at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Liang Jingkun of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Yoshimura Maharu of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Yoshimura Maharu of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Liang Jingkun of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Chen Meng (L) of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Uda Yukiya(R)/Togami Shunsuke of Japan serve during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Harmeet Desai/Manush Utpalbhai Shah of India at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Uda Yukiya/Togami Shunsuke (R) of Japan compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Harmeet Desai/Manush Utpalbhai Shah of India at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Fan Zhendong of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Panagiotis Gionis of Greece at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Panagiotis Gionis of Greece at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China looks dejected during the men's singles round of 64 match against Panagiotis Gionis of Greece at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

