In pics: 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals

Xinhua) 10:46, May 26, 2023

Fan Zhendong of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Qiu Dang of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Qiu Dang of Germany hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Fan Zhendong of China at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Qiu Dang of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Qiu Dang of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Lin Shidong/Kuai Man(L) of China compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Lin Shidong(C)/Kuai Man (R) of China react during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Lin Shidong/Kuai Man(R) of China react during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Manyu (L) of China greets Nina Mittelham of Germany after their women's singles round of 16 match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Wang Manyu (R) of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Nina Mittelham of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Coach Ma Lin applauds for Wang Manyu of China during her women's singles round of 16 match against Nina Mittelham of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Nina Mittelham of Germany at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal against their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong (R) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal against their teammates Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin (1st L) of China compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal against their teammates Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

