Chinese vice president meets Ethiopian deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 14:55, May 26, 2023

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen Hassen in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China and Ethiopia are comprehensive strategic partners of cooperation, Han expressed appreciation to Ethiopia for resolutely supporting China in safeguarding core interests.

China also firmly supports Ethiopia in consolidating unity and peace and realizing economic recovery, Han said, adding that China stands ready to work with Ethiopia to jointly build a Belt and Road of high quality, expand practical cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges.

Demeke expressed his appreciation for China's strong support for Ethiopia in restoring peace and responding to challenges, adding that Ethiopia is willing to actively participate in the implementation of China's important initiatives.

Ethiopia regards China as an important partner in achieving its independent development goals, hopes to continue to receive China's support in areas including post-war reconstruction and economic development, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Ethiopia, Demeke said.

