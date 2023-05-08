Chinese companies hailed for craftsmanship, timely completion of projects in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spoken highly of the completion of the second phase of the five-star Skylight Hotel in downtown Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

While inaugurating the second phase of the hotel owned by Ethiopian Airlines and built by China's AVIC International Holding Corporation, in the presence of high-level government officials including regional chiefs Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said such a grand hotel facility will serve as a milestone for other investors to follow suit and broaden their vision.

With the new extension, which cost more than 155 million U.S. dollars for construction, the hotel now has a total of 1,024 modern rooms and suites with different room types, including fully equipped apartments suitable for long and short-stay guests, according to Mesfin Tassew, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Airlines.

With less than ten minutes' drive from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the nine-story Skylight Hotel equipped with several modern recreational facilities is sure to dazzle high-end tourists.

"AVIC International Holding Corporation completed this expansion project in three years and two months. It has met the originally agreed time frame," said Tassew, who expressed happiness over the timely completion of the hotel with high-quality standards.

According to Tassew, AVIC International Holding Corporation built both the first and second phases of the Skylight Hotel. The first phase of the Skylight Hotel was put into service in January 2019.

Indicating that Chinese companies have undertaken several infrastructure projects for Ethiopian Airlines, including the expansion of the airport terminal and construction of runways, Tassew has praised the companies for meeting the timetable and constructing high-quality buildings. "The Chinese companies perform better than local contractors in terms of quality and timely completion," Tassew told Xinhua.

Appreciating the working environment in Ethiopia, Wu Qiang, the CEO of the AVIC International Holding Corporation, told Xinhua that there are ample opportunities for Chinese companies to invest in Ethiopia.

"I think it is a good opportunity for Chinese companies to invest and work in Ethiopia because Ethiopia is a great country and hosts the African Union," Wu said, hoping that Ethiopia would enjoy a bright future in attracting more Chinese companies.

