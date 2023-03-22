Feature: Chinese firm offers prime avenue for aspiring Ethiopian models

March 21 (Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- For Bethelhem Alemayehu, who took part in a beauty contest for the first time, it was an "unbelievable feeling" to win second place in one of the most sought-after pageants held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The 1.74-meter-tall Alemayehu outperformed all the 24 contestants but one at Miss Five Star 2023 Beauty Contest final round, which was presented by a Chinese private company, Five Star Elevator Manufacturing Private Limited Company (PLC) and its subsidiary Five Star Entertainment Company, earlier this month.

"Finally, I did it to the delight of myself and honor of my parents," said Alemayehu in a recent interview with Xinhua, noting that she had to pass through different auditions and compete against 49 other contestants to win second place in the eastern African nation where events such as pageants are not very common.

Initially, there were 50 contestants drawn from different modeling schools and other models working in the company, but only 25 of them made it to the semi-final at the second annual pageant.

"I am so grateful to the company which gave me a chance to partake in such a beauty contest and helped my dream come true," said Alemayehu, a senior university student majoring in marketing who aspires to become an international model.

The annual beauty contest was held to serve as a platform for young people who did not get the chance to show their talent and promote the company's new and existing products simultaneously for potential clients.

Alemayehu had attended modeling and dancing classes offered by the company for free for young people who want to join the entertainment.

"I have gained multiple benefits including modeling, language and marketing skills while working at the company as a marketing officer," said Alemayehu, claiming that she performed well and differently to win the judges' attention.

The Chinese company also formed a musical band, two dancing groups called Iconic Divas and Royal Flash, and an idol trainees team aiming at reaching more audiences across Africa and beyond.

Bruktawit Habtamu, who is an architect by profession, won the Miss Five Star 2023 Beauty Contest.

Habtamu said the company has helped her win popularity besides giving her a second chance to work as a model in the entertainment industry.

"I am really grateful to the Chinese company for making this opportunity available for me and other many Ethiopian youngsters who aspire to show their talents on local and international stages," Habtamu told Xinhua recently.

Ma Ning, director general of the company, said his company is building trust among its customers and enjoying growing market share through organizing pageants and fashion shows besides helping amateur models, singers, and dancers display their talents.

"We have established a musical band, dancing and acting groups on top of recruiting models to operate in Ethiopia and abroad," said Ma who promised to continue giving the chance to more young people to display their talents.

Tsegazewold Asfaw, 19, was another model who won third place at the second Miss Five Star Beauty Contest. Asfaw joined the Five Star Elevator Manufacturing PLC six months ago after passing through various auditions.

"It was my first experience competing in a beauty contest and I never expected to win third place out of 50 beautiful models," said Asfaw who had faced difficulty joining the modeling industry that has little acceptance in Ethiopian society.

Appreciating the company's support and encouragement for her and other new models, Asfaw aims to represent Ethiopia at international beauty contests in the future.

Founder of the New Hub Modeling and Makeup School, Abel Sahelu, who was one of the three judges at the beauty contest, said the winners have passed through various criteria including most attractive height, confidence, eye contact, and speech quality. "It is not enough to look most beautiful," said Sahelu, who also calls on other companies to support the Ethiopian entertainment industry.

