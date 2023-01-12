Chinese FM sees fresh opportunities, broad vistas in Sino-Ethiopian ties

Xinhua) January 12, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said that China and Ethiopia face brand-new opportunities and broad vistas in the development of their relations.

Addressing the media with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen after their talks in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Tuesday, Qin said China stands ready to work with Ethiopia for even more fruitful outcomes from their traditional friendship for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

Qin said that Ethiopia, a major power in Africa and a developing country with significant influence, has been an important partner of China in its cooperation with Africa.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, he said, the China-Ethiopia friendship has remained iron-clad and grown stronger with time, no matter how the international situation changes.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Ethiopia relations have maintained a high level of development and pragmatic cooperation in various fields and yielded fruitful results, Qin said.

Qin said a high degree of consensus was reached during his meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mekonnen.

Both sides agree that China and Ethiopia should consolidate and deepen political mutual trust and be firm partners of mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

They concur that the two countries should synergize their development strategies, expand practical cooperation, better leverage the economic and social benefits of flagship cooperation projects such as the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway, expand bilateral trade and investment, strive for greater win-win outcomes of mutual benefit, and be partners for common development.

China encourages more Chinese enterprises to take an active part in Ethiopia's reconstruction, Qin said.

The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs and jointly address global challenges. China supports a bigger role for Ethiopia in international and regional affairs and stands ready to work closely with Ethiopia as partners in safeguarding international fairness and justice, he said.

