Chinese FM discusses progress of outlook on peace, development in Horn of Africa

Xinhua) 09:36, January 11, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (L) and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen attend a press conference after their talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday addressed members of the press along with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, after their talks in Addis Ababa.

When asked about China's views on the peace agreement in Ethiopia and the progress of the China-proposed "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa" in Ethiopia, Qin said that Ethiopia is the common home of all Ethiopian people, including those from Tigray.

Ethiopia has now entered a new stage of looking forward to peace and focusing on development after the recent signing of a ceasefire agreement between the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been gradually implemented, he said.

China is sincerely glad to see this and extends warm congratulations to the government and people of Ethiopia, Qin said.

He said China has always taken the view that the conflict in Tigray is an internal affair of Ethiopia and that the Ethiopian people have the wisdom and ability to independently resolve their internal differences.

China has all along respected Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and supported the Ethiopian government and people in their efforts to achieve national peace, unity and development, Qin said.

China has always supported Africans in solving African problems in African ways, he added.

Qin said the strategic location of the Horn of Africa is of great significance to the peace and stability of Africa and even the Middle East, and that China has put forward the "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa" to support countries in the region to seek strength through unity and achieve prosperity and stability.

Recalling Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Xue Bing's visit to many countries in the region, Qin said China supported the convening of the inaugural Horn of Africa peace conference that made a positive contribution to building consensus among all parties and promoting peace and development in the region.

He noted that China has provided batches of food, vaccines and other humanitarian supplies to Ethiopia to help improve the livelihoods of people in conflict-affected areas.

China will continue to do so and will actively participate in the reconstruction of conflict-afflicted areas, Qin said, urging the international community to also increase humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia and support the reconstruction and economic and social development of the affected regions.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)