Chinese company to build business complex in Ethiopian capital

Xinhua) 15:11, November 14, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese construction giant China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Saturday signed an agreement with an Ethiopian company to build a business complex in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The 200-million-U.S.-dollar project, which will incorporate a five-star hotel, a mall, and apartments located at the heart of Addis Ababa, is expected to serve the growing number of business travelers, multinational organizations, and foreign investors once completed.

Dereje Habtamu, the chief executive officer of DMC Trading Private Limited Company, said the project to be completed within three and a half years will be one of Ethiopia's landmarks that will embrace the latest construction technologies.

"Our company selected CCECC due to its successful track record in effectively accomplishing various landmark development projects in Ethiopia, including the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway," he added.

Guo Chongfeng, the general manager of the CCECC Ethiopia branch, said that CCECC is honored to undertake the construction of this project. "We will put in all our best talent, people, and equipment. I believe it will become a landmark in Addis Ababa."

CCECC, which entered Ethiopia's construction sector in 2012, has successfully accomplished a number of flagship development projects across the East African country.

The company is currently undertaking the China-aided future headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)