Chinese embassy holds reception for Ethiopian graduates of Chinese universities

Xinhua) 11:08, November 10, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Wednesday held a reception for Ethiopian graduates of Chinese universities as bilateral cooperation in education and cultural exchanges gained more momentum in recent years.

The event welcomed the graduates who have witnessed the ever-expanding Sino-Ethiopian cooperation in human resources development as well as the achievements of China's development over the years, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia.

During the ceremony, the Ethiopian graduates recalled the time spent with their Chinese friends and shared their thoughts and experiences about China.

Zhao Zhiyuan, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, said on the occasion that the reception served as an action of support for the establishment of the Ethiopian Alumni Network of Chinese Universities which was proposed by students returning from China.

"We believe the alumni network will become the bond connecting the students for solidarity, coordination, and academic exchanges, strengthening cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, and promoting educational and cultural exchanges between China and Ethiopia," Zhao said.

"Our two countries now enjoy solid mutual political trust, fruitful practical cooperation, and productive human resources exchanges," the ambassador said, adding that the East African country has been a major beneficiary of China-aided training programs.

Figures from the embassy show that in the first 10 months of 2022, the Chinese government invited more than 2,000 Ethiopians to participate in 230 short-term seminars or training courses, and offered scholarships to 380 Ethiopian officials, scholars, and technicians for long-term master or PhD programs.

The scholarship recipients hail from various sectors, such as administration, education, culture, healthcare, agriculture, forestry, fishery, tourism, and infrastructure, among others, according to the embassy.

Ethiopia's former President Mulatu Teshome, also a graduate of Peking University in China, hailed the growing China-Ethiopia partnership in education and capacity development as a driver of development in Ethiopia.

"The Sino-Ethiopia relations go from economic and trade to human resources development. China's growth is in the interest of Ethiopia and other developing countries," the former president said during the reception, as he emphasized the crucial role of capacity development and experience-sharing endeavors between the two countries.

Getachew Melese, a graduate representative, commended the valuable educational opportunities provided by the Chinese government to Ethiopian students. "I wish to express my sincere gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Chinese government, which has enabled us to accomplish our studies as well as achieve the short- and long-term strategic goals of the country as a whole."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)