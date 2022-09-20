Chinese FM meets Ethiopian counterpart on sidelines of UNGA session

Xinhua) 13:32, September 20, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Monday on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, Wang said China and Ethiopia are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners that trust each other.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, no matter how the international situation changes, bilateral relations have been developing in a sound and steady manner, with ever-deepening mutual trust and practical cooperation at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, he said.

China highly appreciates that Ethiopia adheres to the one-China principle and stands firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests, Wang said, noting China will continue to uphold justice on issues concerning Ethiopia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China attaches importance to deepening and promoting the mutual trust and friendship with Ethiopia, and is willing to join hands with Ethiopia in pushing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to new levels, he said.

Demeke thanked Wang for visiting Ethiopia last year when the country was facing difficulties, adding that Ethiopia cherishes its deep and strong friendship with China.

Ethiopia is ready to strengthen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, and carry out all-round bilateral cooperation, he said, expressing the hope that China will heighten its support for Ethiopia's personnel training.

He said Ethiopia highly agrees with the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and will continue to stand firmly with China.

Demeke briefed Wang on Ethiopia's commitment to advancing the peace process aimed at ending the conflict in the northern part of the country, and spoke highly of the China-proposed Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa (HOA).

Wang said China appreciates Ethiopia's peace efforts, supports the country's independent handling of its own affairs, will continue to offer as much help as possible to Ethiopia in its endeavor to cope with its temporary difficulties, and jointly safeguard the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

China appreciates Ethiopia's active support for the Outlook on Peace and Development in the HOA, and backs its proposal for institutionalizing the HOA Peace Conference, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to maintain close communication with relevant parties, and encourage regional countries to build consensus, handle regional affairs independently and advance regional integration.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)