Interview: Ethiopia can learn from China's experience in ecological protection, restoration: expert

Xinhua) 09:05, May 23, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia can learn from China's vast experience in ecological protection and restoration, Girma Eshetu, director of Ecosystem Directorate at the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute, has said.

Eshetu, who obtained his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2017-2020, said Ethiopia and China should elevate their cooperation in biodiversity conservation to the next level and tap into the huge potential.

"China has a very good experience in biodiversity conservation," he told Xinhua in a recent interview. "China has an outstanding experience as the country seeks to build an ecological civilization that creates harmony between humans and nature."

"Ethiopia can learn a lot from China in terms ecological protection and restoration while at the same time working on sustainability toward making our country a better place for future generations," Eshetu said.

"Considering its huge successes and achievements, China can be a very good example to the rest of the world on this," he said.

Ethiopia and China, with a lot in common in terms of their rich biodiversity resources, have the potential to unleash a win-win cooperation in the sector, Eshetu said.

He said the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute and the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on ecological protection, something that will help boost bilateral cooperation in biodiversity conservation.

"I hope the two countries will be able to further exploit the huge potential available toward further strengthening our strategic partnership on the sector," Eshetu said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)