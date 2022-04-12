Feature: Chinese firm donates much-needed educational supplies to Ethiopian school children

ADDIS ABABA, April 12 (Xinhua) --

ADDIS ABABA, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Yakob Kiros, a seventh grader at Kotari Primary School, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, is optimistic that he will one day be able to help other vulnerable school children to pursue their dreams, just like he was helped by a Chinese firm building the new headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

"I often see our families give up their personal and household priorities so as to fulfill our educational needs, such as pens, exercise books and school bags," said 13-year-old Kiros, one of the students receiving educational supplies donated by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) last Saturday.

In addition to notebooks, pencils and school bags, the donation also included recreational and sporting kits.

Kotari Primary School Principal Ashenafi Wondimu said the support will help ensure students' comprehensive development.

"Today, our students received much-needed educational material, which will certainly play an important role in their future academic performance," he said.

The donation, in addition to helping improve the school children's academic performance, will also boost students' psychological well-being as they witnessed the "great gesture of togetherness showcased by our Chinese partners, which in turn will further propel their education," Wondimu said.

Kiros thanked the Chinese company for the support.

"Their good deeds also inspired us to be successful and be able to help vulnerable school children when we grown older and become successful," he said.

Netsanet Belachew, a fellow seventh grader at Kotari Primary, said the support will boost students' academic and overall life endeavors.

"I want them to know that the support is very helpful since some of us here either have no family to support us or our families are not able to do so," said the 14-year-old girl.

Guo Chongfeng, general manager of CCECC Ethiopian Branch, said education is fundamental to a country's development, which will ultimately shape the future of a country and its people.

"Support in education is a deep reflection of China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' to share the fruits of development," he said. "I hope today's (donation) will boost our children's morale, and encourage more Chinese companies to join this endeavor."

"When I see you, I see hope. I see future," Guo told the school children, urging them to work harder for success in their future development.

Admasu Dechasa, deputy head of Addis Ababa Education Bureau, commended the Chinese company for its critical support to the vulnerable students.

He said that support in the education sector will help cement link between countries and peoples.

Such help will help the Ethiopian government in realizing its "education for all" goal and manage challenges in maintaining educational quality, Dechasa said.

"We appreciate the support that the Chinese government, people, and organizations have done to Ethiopia and the city of Addis Ababa, in particular. We hope that the support will be continued," he added.

