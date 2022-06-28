China hands over additional 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ethiopia

Xinhua) 08:57, June 28, 2022

Ethiopian Minister of Health Lia Tadesse (2nd L) and Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan (2nd R) sign documents during a handover ceremony of the Chinsese COVID-19 vaccine in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 27, 2022. The Chinese government on Monday handed over an additional 10 million Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

ADDIS ABABA, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Monday handed over an additional 10 million Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ethiopia.

The latest batch of the 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to further boost Ethiopia's anti-COVID-19 vaccination efforts while playing a crucial role in combating the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior Ethiopian government officials and members of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Ethiopian Minister of Health Lia Tadesse said during the handover ceremony that the latest donation, which is the seventh batch of vaccine donations from China to Ethiopia, would propel Ethiopia's anti-pandemic efforts.

"Including today's donation the government of China has donated a total of 14 million doses of vaccines to Ethiopia to fight the virus, restore the economy and protect people's health," Tadesse said. "Where there is unity and cooperation there is always victory. I hope Ethiopia, China and the rest of the world will fight the pandemic in a solidarity mindset to beat the virus."

According to the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, China has to date been committed to donating 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ethiopia, while facilitating Ethiopia's procurement of vaccines from China.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said since the start of the pandemic, Ethiopia and China have continued to provide mutual support, adding a new chapter to the China-Ethiopia friendship.

"China and Ethiopia are good friends and good partners with a shared future," the Chinese ambassador said.

He said China stands ready to promote the China-Ethiopia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to an even higher level.

"The Chinese side stands ready to work with Ethiopia to make good use of vaccines as a powerful weapon, and jointly defeat the pandemic through closer health cooperation, so as to truly make contributions for the health and wellbeing of our peoples and for the friendship between our two countries," Zhao said.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, the latest arrival of 10 million vaccine doses demonstrates that China is turning its commitments into visible and tangible outcomes. Throughout the fight against COVID-19, China, Ethiopia and many African countries have consistently put life first and worked in solidarity.

