Chinese-built road project unlocks economic growth potential in Ethiopia: report

Xinhua) 11:25, November 10, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has completed the construction of a 56.5 km road project in Ethiopia's Oromia region, state-affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported Wednesday.

FBC said that the asphalt road project funded by the Ethiopian government also included the construction of four bridges.

With the completion of the road project, the transportation of cereal products such as wheat, barley, and fruits produced in Oromia will be facilitated and the farm produce will be able to reach the market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, in both high quality and large quantities, it reported.

Ethiopia, through the new road, also hopes to unlock the tourism potential in southeastern Oromia by attracting more domestic and foreign tourists, it reported.

The Chinese firm CCCC has been in Ethiopia for over two decades, having built landmark projects such as the 85 km Addis Ababa-Adama expressway and the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport passenger terminal. It has also built several industrial parks, including the Mekelle and Jimma parks.

