Ethiopian PM meets Chinese FM on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 14:54, January 11, 2023

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Ahmed, who extended warm congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, expressed his deep admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's outstanding leadership and political wisdom.

Ahmed said Ethiopia looks forward to strengthening exchanges of experience in governance with China so as to unite and lead all Ethiopian people to adhere to independence and accelerate the development and revitalization of the country.

He said Qin's choice of Ethiopia as the first stop of his first overseas visit since taking office fully demonstrates the profound friendship between the two countries and the importance of bilateral relations.

Ahmed said Ethiopia's cooperation with China in such areas as infrastructure, green economy, agriculture and industrial park construction has been exemplary and produced remarkable results, helping Ethiopia to rank among the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

Ethiopia welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the east African country, said Ahmed.

For his part, Qin said that with President Xi at the helm, China will press ahead with its modernization with Chinese characteristics on all fronts, unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, firmly adhere to the fundamental state policy of opening-up featuring mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, thereby adding certainty, stability and positive energy to a world in the midst of changes and turbulence, and bringing new opportunities for the development of all countries.

Since China and Ethiopia established diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have always helped each other and moved forward side by side no matter how the international situation changed, serving as a paragon of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Qin said.

Noting that China supports Ethiopia in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, Qin said leaders of the two countries have maintained close exchanges in recent years, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations under the new circumstances.

As major developing countries sharing visions and joining hands in the pursuit of modernization, China and Ethiopia need to be partners that firmly support each other, pursue common development and uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

Qin reiterated China's readiness to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields and encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Ethiopia and participate in its reconstruction drive.

He expressed the hope that Ethiopia will provide a sound business environment and take effective measures to protect the security and safety as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel and institutions.

During his visit, Qin also held talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultation between the two foreign ministries and other cooperation documents.

