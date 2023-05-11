Chinese team departs for Ethiopia to offer medical aid

CHONGQING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A team of 10 medical experts from the Army Medical University (AMU) on Wednesday departed for Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, to provide medical aid for a period of one year.

The medical team, led by AMU's Southwest Hospital, is the ninth expert team the university has sent to aid Ethiopia. Experts on the team are from eight of the hospital's departments, including the hepatological surgery, infectious diseases and radiology departments.

Since 2015, 85 experts from the AMU have been dispatched to Ethiopia. They have offered overseas medical services to 22,000 people, instructed in more than 1,600 operations, and transported and installed over 60,000 ancillary facilities, signs and other supplies.

The latest team will seek to promote work on clinical treatment, personnel training and technical support in line with Ethiopia's medical needs and actual situation.

