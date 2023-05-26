Chinese FM holds talks with Ethiopian deputy PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen Hassen in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen Hassen in Beijing on Thursday.

Qin said that the two countries have always supported and helped each other, setting a good example of solidarity, cooperation, and win-win development among developing countries.

He said China is ready to work with Ethiopia to continue to firmly support each other on issues regarding each other's core interests and major concerns.

As Ethiopia is at a crucial juncture of consolidating peace and focusing on development, China firmly supports Ethiopia's peace process and stands ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields to help with the country's reconstruction, development, and revitalization, Qin said.

China has already delivered two batches of emergency food aid to countries in the Horn of Africa, and is considering providing a new batch to help meet their urgent needs, he said.

Qin thanked the Ethiopian government for supporting and assisting China's evacuation of Chinese nationals from Sudan and the rescue of Chinese nationals detained in Ethiopia. He expressed the hope that the Ethiopian government could take concrete and effective measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and personnel.

Demeke expressed his appreciation for China's assistance to Ethiopia. He said that Ethiopia will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in the country.

China's achievements in modernization are inspirational and will encourage African countries to speed up their independent development, Demeke added.

