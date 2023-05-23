Home>>
Ethiopian deputy PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:53, May 23, 2023
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will pay an official visit to China from May 24 to 28, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday. Enditem.
