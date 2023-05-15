China-Laos Railway records over 13,000 cross-border passenger trips

Xinhua) 13:58, May 15, 2023

KUNMING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has handled 13,310 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger service on April 13, according to the Mohan entry-exit border checkpoint.

During this period, the Chinese border town of Mohan in southwest Yunnan Province logged 7,024 inbound passenger trips and 6,286 outbound trips.

"It's very convenient to travel to China by train now. More and more tourists from Laos and Thailand are planning to travel to China," said Nhanxana, a Laotian tour guide.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operation in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)