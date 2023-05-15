Home>>
China-Laos Railway records over 13,000 cross-border passenger trips
(Xinhua) 13:58, May 15, 2023
KUNMING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has handled 13,310 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger service on April 13, according to the Mohan entry-exit border checkpoint.
During this period, the Chinese border town of Mohan in southwest Yunnan Province logged 7,024 inbound passenger trips and 6,286 outbound trips.
"It's very convenient to travel to China by train now. More and more tourists from Laos and Thailand are planning to travel to China," said Nhanxana, a Laotian tour guide.
The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operation in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Laos hold joint military drill in Laos
- Chinese concert staged in Laos to promote cultural exchanges
- Feature: China-Laos Railway cross-border passenger service marks great leap forward in transport links
- Laos, China to jointly train Chinese language teachers
- FAO helps Lao farmers boost cattle export to China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.