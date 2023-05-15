Angolan president lauds Chinese-built potable water project

Angolan president Joao Lourenco (C) visits a Chinese-built water supply system reinforcement project in Angola's northern province of Malanje, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Chengcheng)

LUANDA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Friday lauded a Chinese-built potable water project while attending the handover ceremony in Angola's northern province of Malanje.

The water supply system reinforcement project, built by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd (CPP), can produce 720 cubic meters of potable water per hour, serving over 334,000 local residents, according to the CPP.

The project will result in fewer diarrheal diseases and, consequently, save lives, said the president, highlighting the benefits of the project for the population.

Minister of Energy and Water Joao Baptista Borges said that the project will be a significant reinforcement of local water supply capacity against a backdrop of population growth.

This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows the pump station of a Chinese-built water supply system reinforcement project in Angola's northern province of Malanje. (Xinhua/Lyu Chengcheng)

Angolan president Joao Lourenco cuts the ribbon while attending the handover ceremony for a Chinese-built water supply system reinforcement project in Angola's northern province of Malanje, May 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Chengcheng)

