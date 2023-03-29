Angolan minister lauds quality of new Chinese-built airport in capital city

Xinhua) 10:37, March 29, 2023

LUANDA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo de Abreu has expressed his satisfaction with the Chinese contractor undertaking the new airport project in the capital Luanda, and commended the quality of works.

When accompanying Angolan President Joao Lourenco on an inspection visit Monday to the Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport, which is being built by China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG), the minister highlighted the importance of the new airport for Angola's economic diversification, emphasizing that the infrastructure will be fundamental to boost sectors such as tourism, industry, agriculture, and fisheries.

He said the airport could become a logistical hub to promote economic development in southwestern Africa.

Noting that the two countries maintain close ties of affinity, cooperation, and development, the minister said China has made a strong contribution to Angola's reconstruction, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

When talking about the Belt and Road Initiative, the minister said the investments made by the Chinese side are aimed at the progress and development of both countries.

According to the AVIC-ENG, the new airport in Luanda, which will be four times the size of the old airport in the capital city, is being constructed to meet the needs of Angola's economic development. The airport is expected to be delivered later this year and will become one of Africa's most important air hubs.

