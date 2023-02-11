Railway linking Tianjin, Beijing's airport to be operational
TIANJIN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- A new railway linking north China's Tianjin Municipality with Beijing will be operational in 2023, in an effort to boost the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
The railway, with a total length of over 100 km, connects the Tianjin west railway station with the Beijing Daxing International Airport, said China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd., adding the track-laying work of the railway will be completed by the end of March.
The railway is one of the major infrastructure projects for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, according to the Tianjin Municipal Transportation Commission.
The completion of the railway will optimize the railway network layout in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and facilitate the integrated development of transportation in the region, the commission added.
