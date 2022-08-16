Main structure of terminal of new airport in Hohhot completed

Xinhua) 08:59, August 16, 2022

Laborers work at the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2022. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

