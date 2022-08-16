Main structure of terminal of new airport in Hohhot completed
Laborers work at the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2022. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A laborer works at the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2022. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site of a new airport in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The main structure of the terminal of a new airport in Hohhot has been completed. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Asia's first professional cargo hub airport put into operation in central China
- Asia's first professional cargo hub airport put into operation in central China
- Urumqi Airport expansion project enters decoration phase
- Da'an Airport terminal in E China's Shandong under construction
- 27 elks released to Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Hohhot
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.