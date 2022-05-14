27 elks released to Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Hohhot

Xinhua) 14:42, May 14, 2022

Photo taken on May 13, 2022 shows elks at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 27 elks (or milu) were released to the Daqingshan Nature Reserve on Sept. 29, 2021. Since April 3 this year, the group has given birth to nine fawns. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

