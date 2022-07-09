Urumqi Airport expansion project enters decoration phase

Xinhua) 09:55, July 09, 2022

Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows the construction site of the Urumqi Airport expansion project in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The project has entered the phase of decoration. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

