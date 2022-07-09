Home>>
Urumqi Airport expansion project enters decoration phase
(Xinhua) 09:55, July 09, 2022
Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows the construction site of the Urumqi Airport expansion project in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The project has entered the phase of decoration. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows the construction site of the Urumqi Airport expansion project in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The project has entered the phase of decoration. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows the construction site of the Urumqi Airport expansion project in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The project has entered the phase of decoration. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.