Central park of Beijing Daxing airport economic zone starts construction

Xinhua) 10:09, December 24, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the central park in Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone kicked off Friday, according to the Daxing district government.

The central park, with a planned area of 361 hectares, will be built in three phases, and the first phase will be completed in 2023.

As the "demonstration area," the first stage of the construction will cover a land area of about 41.8 hectares and a water body area of about 5.8 hectares, with a focus on afforestation.

Mostly water-saving and drought-resistant plants, both environmentally friendly and visually appealing, will be planted in the park.

The economic zone has a total planned area of 150 square km. It will develop industries ranging from international medical care, airport guarantee and support services, to international convention and exhibition, comprehensive-purpose bonded areas, as well as aviation logistics.

