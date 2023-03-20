Chinese-built shopping center in Angola expected to boost local development: official

March 20, 2023

LUANDA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Amadeu Nunes, Angola's secretary of state for commerce, praised the new shopping center in Luanda Province built by Chinese entrepreneurs on Friday, saying it will boost local development and act as a "catalyst element" in promoting commerce and industry.

The senior official of the country's Ministry of Industry and Commerce made the remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the commercial real estate project named "Nova Era Commercial Center". He emphasized that it reflects the commitment of Chinese entrepreneurs to Angola's commercial reorganization and modernization.

Nunes also underscored the role of Chinese companies in social responsibility in Angola, noting that many young people got their first job owing to the project.

The shopping center is located in the municipality of Cacuaco, Luanda Province. It spans over 460,000 square meters, offering space for over a thousand stores and restaurants.

According to Huang Yuequan, chairman of the board of directors of the African Sunrise Investment Group, which developed the project, the shopping center will generate approximately 10,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.

