Chinese project brings clean water to 2 million residents in Angolan capital

CGTN) 16:46, December 01, 2022

The Candelabro water plant, a key livelihood project contracted by Chinese enterprises in Angola's capital city of Luanda, has provided tap water to at least 2 million residents and has boosted the local economy.

Despite rich water resources from rivers and lakes across the country, poor water quality and lack of water-related infrastructure in Angola have long limited access to safe drinking water for people and hindered the development of industries.

After the third phase of the project was completed this year, this problem was effectively addressed.

