China to send sixth medical team to Angola

Xinhua) 09:36, August 25, 2021

LUANDA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is negotiating with Angola on sending the sixth medical team to the African country under a cooperation and development support program, Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao said here Monday.

"China has already sent five medical teams to Angola, and the fifth team, with a dozen doctors, is currently working at the Luanda General Hospital since September 2019," said the diplomat at a press conference.

Chinese medical services are expected to benefit 110,000 Angolans in two years, Gong said.

China has donated Sinopharm vaccines and supported the construction of testing laboratories to assist Angola's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

In addition, Chinese companies and community in Angola donated biosafety materials and other equipment totaling 200 million kwanzas (about 310,000 U.S. dollars).

"China and Angola are good brothers and good partners," said the diplomat, adding that China constantly offers help to African countries.

