Chinese medical team provides support to needy children in South Sudan

JUBA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Members of the eighth batch of the Chinese medical team on Sunday donated essential support including medicines and food to needy children in South Sudan.

Hellen Murshal Boro, executive director of Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC) lauded the Chinese medical team for their support toward needy children being sheltered at CCC orphanage.

"They are children coming from different backgrounds. Some of them have no parents, while others are whose mothers have died of HIV/AIDs and they are also infected and nobody is taking care of them," she said.

Boro noted that each child comes with different conditions, adding that the most important thing is that the team provides protection and also clean drinking water, food, and access to health care services.

She thanked the Chinese medical team for extending free weekly medical services to these needy children.

"They come on Saturday and check all the children," said Boro.

Since 2013, the China medical team has offered free medical services in South Sudan and also helped with the capacity building of health workers and medical students in the world's youngest nation.

