Chinese investments welcomed to boost socioeconomic development: Angolan official
LUANDA, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese private investments are welcomed in Angola's central region to boost regional socioeconomic development, an Angolan official has said.
Lotti Nolika, governor of central Angola's Huambo province, made a speech on Thursday during a working visit with the Chinese Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, at a Chinese-donated training center in Huambo Province.
Lotti Nolika pledged to enhance partnerships with Chinese entrepreneurs in agriculture and industry, adding that Huambo has various practical cooperation projects with China.
Gong Tao said the Chinese investments fit well with Angola's development policies and economic diversification. "The province's development potential might interest Chinese entrepreneurs for continuous investment in more areas of this region."
