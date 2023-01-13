Reception held to mark 40 years of China-Angola diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 16:55, January 13, 2023

LUANDA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A reception celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Angola was held Wednesday evening in Luanda, Angola's capital.

Around 600 participants from the government, political parties, military forces, Chinese enterprises, and the community attended the event held by the Chinese embassy in Angola.

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao said in his address that China and Angola have always adhered to solidarity and mutual assistance, achieving fruitful cooperation and exchanges in various areas during the past 40 years.

For many years, China has been Angola's biggest trading partner, biggest export market, and significant source of investment. In turn, Angola has become China's second-largest trading partner and the largest supplier of crude oil in Africa.

China is willing to work with Angola to push the strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights and make more significant contributions to the noble cause of peace and the development of humanity.

Speaking of world peace and development, the Chinese diplomat appreciated Angola's constructive role in international and regional peace and security issues.

Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda da Silva Mendonca said that the friendship and cooperation between Angola and China are effectively fruitful, expressing the hope to further strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation.

The two countries established their diplomatic ties on Jan. 12, 1983.

