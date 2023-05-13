China supports EU to play more important role in int'l affairs: senior official

Wang Yi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, Austria, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

VIENNA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China has always supported the European Union to play a more important role in international affairs, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, here Thursday.

No matter how the international situation evolves, China has always firmly supported European integration, the unity and growth of the EU, a more important role of the EU in global affairs, Wang made the remarks while meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna.

China is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with the European side on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit, added Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang noted that China-Austria relations have maintained a sound development, and expressed the wish to deepen the friendly strategic partnership with Austria.

Austria is committed to developing good Austria-China relations on the basis of mutual respect and seeking common ground while reserving differences, said Schallenberg on his part. He noted that Austria does not advocate decoupling from China and would actively promote the healthy development of EU-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Asia-Pacific situation, the Ukrainian crisis and other issues of common concern.

