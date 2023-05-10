China resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions: FM

Xinhua) 10:34, May 10, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (L) and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Tuesday.

Qin made the remarks at a joint press conference along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in response to a reporter's question about possible European Union (EU) sanctions on Chinese companies for alleged cooperation with Russia.

China does not sell weapons to parties involved in the Ukraine crisis, and handles the export of dual-use items prudently and in accordance with laws and regulations, Qin said.

Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be affected, he noted.

China resolutely opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions against other countries based on one's own laws, and will take necessary actions to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, said Qin.

Qin is on a visit to Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of his German, French and Norwegian counterparts.

