EU foreign policy chief to visit China

Xinhua) 16:46, April 12, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice president of the European Commission, will pay a visit to China and hold the 12th round of China-EU high-level strategic dialogue from April 13 to 15, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

